JetBlue Airways Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 12:31 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 vs. -$0.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (+29.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBLU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
