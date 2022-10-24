Mattel Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
