Trinity Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 12:32 PM ETTrinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Trinity (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $616.85M (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments