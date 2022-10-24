Matador Resources Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (+101.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $740.23M (+56.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
Comments