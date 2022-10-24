ESPN, Formula One set broadcasts through 2025
Oct. 24, 2022 12:33 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), FWONAFWONK, FWONBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ESPN (NYSE:DIS) and Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) have set a new broadcast deal running through 2025.
- Financial terms weren't disclosed. The news came alongside the Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix, which aired on ABC.
- It extends U.S. broadcasts of Formula One that ESPN has conducted since 2018, and it means commercial-free live airing of races will come on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, with ESPN Deportes continuing to serve as the Spanish-language home of F1 in the U.S.
- At least 16 races will be on ABC or ESPN, along with live coverage of practice and qualifying. The series is expanding its calendar to a record 24 races in 2023.
- ESPN has paid $5M per year for the series since 2019, though the sport has seen heavy growth since then. The U.S. Grand Prix in Austin was the only U.S. race four years ago, while next year will also see American races in Miami and Las Vegas.
