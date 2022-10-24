Broadband provider Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) stock tumbled for the fourth straight session to hit a new all-time low in the wake of news that it was laying off approximately 50% of its workforce to save cash.

Shares of the Boston-based company opened at $0.86, later hitting a new 52-week low of $0.62 in late afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $0.65, down 23% from Friday's close, at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. It closed below $1 on Friday at $0.85.

Starry's stock hit a 52-week high of $10.90 on June 3, but had been trending lower since the company released its Q2 earnings report in early August. The company went public on March 29 through a merger with SPAC FirstMark Horizon.

Last Thursday, Starry announced it was embarking on an aggressive cost-cutting plan in response to what it called "an extremely difficult economic climate and capital environment." The company expects to release its Q3 earnings report on Nov. 3.

Based in Boston, Starry specializes in providing affordable high-speed broadband service to underserved communities.

Starry's SA quantitative rating is now a strong sell. According to SA contributor Henrik Alex, the company is unlikely to be acquired and could declare bankruptcy within the next six months.