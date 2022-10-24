Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Oct. 25, before U.S. stock markets begin regular trading.

The aviation and defense company in the past month has been awarded multiple contracts from the U.S. military. Those projects include a $985 million contract from the Department of Defense to make a cruise missile that flies five times faster than the speed of sound.

Raytheon faces the possibility of weakness in defense revenue because of supply-chain constraints, according to an initiation of coverage report from Wolfe Research that rated the stock as a Peer Perform. The report also said Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney unit is set to boost longer-term revenue as aircraft makers adopt its GTF jet engine.

The Q3 consensus estimate pegs EPS at $1.14 (-9.7% from a year earlier) and revenue at $17.25 billion (up 6.4%).

Raytheon has beaten earnings estimates 100% of the time in the past two years, and revenue estimates by 25% of the time.

In the past three months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.

Raytheon’s stock edged upward by 1.8% this year through Oct. 21, contrasting with a 22% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun has a Hold rating on Raytheon (RTX) on the possibility of higher defense spending worldwide. Contributor Deep Value Ideas rates Raytheon (RTX) as a Buy on its ability to pay dividends.