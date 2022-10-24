CapStar stock drops to near 20-month low after Piper Sandler downgrade

Piper Sandler downgraded CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Neutral from Overweight due to higher operational losses, primarily within Tri-Net.

CapStar (CSTR) stock dropped 10.8% on Monday to a near 20-month low.

"Q3 was a difficult quarter where $2.2M in operational losses exacerbated recent issues at the bank. Hopefully CapStar (CSTR) can put these problems in the rearview, but it will likely take several clean quarters to fully regain the trust of investors," analyst Stephen Scouten wrote in a note to clients.

Scouten reduced his price target on CapStar (CSTR) to $19 from $24, due to concerns around risk management and EPS growth rates. The new PT implies potential upside of 4.3% to its last close.

Piper Sandler also lowered its EPS estimates for 2022/23 to $1.83/$1.87 (from $1.93/$2.20) and established 2024 estimate at $2.01.

"Our estimate changes reflect lower NII and weaker fees, partially offset by a lower expense run rate," said Scouten.

He said he does not expect buyback activity as CapStar (CSTR) will reserve capital for core loan growth with $120M funding tied up with Tri-Net loans that were moved to HFI.

Piper Sandler's rating is in line with SA Quant's Hold rating, but contrasts bullish sell-side ratings.

Shares of CapStar (CSTR) declined 22.4% YTD.