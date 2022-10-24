Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) and Visa's (NYSE:V) quarterly results, to be released this week, will give investors insights into consumers' spending habits and whether they're cutting back because of inflation.

Visa (V) will be reporting fiscal Q4 results on Tuesday after the market close. It's expected to post non-GAAP EPS of $1.86 vs. $1.98 in the prior quarter and $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue is expected to increase to $7.55B from $7.28B in fiscal Q3 and from $6.56B in Q4 2021.

Earlier in the quarter, Visa (V) said U.S. payments volume in August increased 11% from a year ago, with credit payments volume up 17% and debit volume up 7%. Global processed transactions increased 12% Y/Y and were 140% of the 2019 level in the same month. Both rates of increase were generally consistent with the July rate, the company said.

Record of beats: Visa (V) has had a fairly steady record of beating Street consensus estimates. The last time it missed on non-GAAP EPS was Q1 2020 (quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019), and the last time quarterly revenue missed was Q3 2020 (ended June 30, 2020).

"We like Visa (V) given there are several factors that can drive solid ongoing growth and likely well above that of the S&P," Baird analyst David Koning wrote in a note to clients. Included in those factors: secular growth in payments, cross-border improvement, inflation, interest income benefit, and transactions being split.

Conservative Outlook: He expects Visa's (V) Q4 revenue and EPS to exceed the Street consensus, but its initial FY2023 guidance "likely mildly below consensus" revenue and EPS due to its conservatism. Consensus for Visa's (V) 2023 EPS is $12.47. Koning holds Outperform ratings on both Visa and Mastercard (MA).

"Consistent with history, we would expect (Visa's) initial F23 outlook to be prudently conservative in light of elevated risks to consumer spending and the stronger USD," said BofA Securities Jason Kupferberg in a note to clients. "Once the guidance is out (which we expect could result in downward revisions to sell-side consensus, mostly due to FX), we think V/MA will become easier to own."

Mastercard (MA), is set to report Q3 results before the market opens on Thursday, is expected to post adjusted EPS of $2.58, according to the average analyst estimate, up from $2.36 in Q2 and from $2.37 in Q3 2021. The last time the payment network's quarterly EPS missed the Street consensus was Q3 2020. That's also the same time quarterly revenue failed to live up to Wall Street expectations. Q3 revenue is expected to rise to $5.66B from $5.50B in Q2 and $4.99B in the year-ago quarter.

Lower expectations: With pressures of inflation and rising interest rates, which make it more costly for consumers to borrow, analysts have been lowering their estimates for Mastercard's (MA) quarterly results. The consensus for Q3 adjusted EPS has declined 3.6% in the past six months, while the average estimate for Q3 revenue has slipped 1.1% in the last six months.

For Mastercard (MA), Baird's Koning expects "slight" beats for revenue/EPS. He sees 2022 guidance "likely intact" on organic and constant-FX basis. He expects ~15%-20%+ organic, constant-foreign exchange EPS growth over the next few years, helped by cross-border recovery, inflation, and recovering international markets.

While Mastercard (MA) won't provide its 2023 guidance until Q4 2022, BofA's Kupferberg expects management to provide some sense of the foreign exchange headwinds it's facing on its conference call. Overall, he rates both Visa (V) and MA a Buy.

"We note that in 2008/09, V/MA grew volumes and revenue, while the stocks significantly outperformed the S&P 500," he said. "We believe the business models are now more resilient and diversified than back then, plus the networks have ample experience quickly and effectively managing opex when top-line pressures emerge."

SA contributor David J. Waldron is more cautious than Kupgerberg and Koning on Visa (V), saying it's a high-quality business but at a premium price