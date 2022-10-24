Humana expands partnership with Cohere Health on prior authorization services
Oct. 24, 2022 12:49 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) will expand use of Cohere Health's platform to allow prior authorization for cardiovascular and surgical services.
- The Cohere Unify platform digitizes prior authorization requests. In this way, it expedites the review and approval of surgical procedures prior authorization requests.
- Humana (HUM) said the expansion takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023 for its Medicare Advantage members and its employees with the company's health care plan.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Humana (HUM) as a hold with high marks for profitability, momentum, and revisions.
