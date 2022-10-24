Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) slips slightly in Monday's trading as Bank of America downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $59 price target, cut from $63, after relative outperformance has led to shares that are now expensive at a premium to peers.

Following "modest success" in advancing construction of the delayed Vogtle nuclear project in Georgia, BofA's Julien Dumoulin-Smith expects attention to pivot to back to the fundamentals where Southern (SO) offers a below average 5.8% growth rate, which is expected to drop to 4% in 2026.

"Challenging electric affordability [has] reduced growth, thus we do not believe Southern can return to its historical premium," Dumoulin-Smith said, adding that he does not expect an unfavorable Georgia rate case outcome but staff's proposed 51% equity ratio is a risk.

Taking a different view, Southern (SO) recently was upgraded to Overweight at KeyBanc, which said the completion of the Vogtle 3 reactor should make it "a premium utility again."