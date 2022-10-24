Corning Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 12:54 PM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.67B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- The company secured $104M funding last month to expand its manufacturing of medical glass tubing and vials.
- In late August, Corning announced it's expanding its optical cable manufacturing capacity through a new facility in Arizona, which is set to add about 250 jobs and open in 2024.
- Corning (GLW) shares have outperform sector median with stock price down 16.30% over the past one-year compared to sector's negative return of 38% and S&P 500 -17.5%.
- Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system assigns a Hold to GLW while SA Authors give Strong Buy and Wall Street analysts Buy.
- "Corning is now trading at a very attractive valuation. It has a strong track record of innovation and is set to benefit from tailwinds in the optical fiber segment," explained Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha at Strong Buy rating.
Comments