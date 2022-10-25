Who ya got: AMD or Nvidia?

The semiconductor sector has staged a recovery over the past two weeks after many of the segment's biggest players reached 52-week lows earlier this month. As the group rebounds, sector bellwethers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) jockey for investor attention.

The two stocks have struggled in 2022 alongside the major averages as the impact of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate tightening has rippled through the tech space. Weighed down by higher interest rates and concerns about a slowing economy, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) has dropped about 40% since the end of last year.

Still, there has been an upswing lately. SMH has climbed 13% since hitting a 52-week low about two weeks ago. Meanwhile, AMD and NVDA continue to compete for market share in the fiercely competitive semiconductor world. Here's a look at the rivals head-to-head:

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings:

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings provide insight into the underlying fundamentals driving a stock. For AMD and NVDA, this system of grading quantitative measures views both stocks as a Hold.

AMD edged out its rival on valuation and growth, receiving grades of C and B+, respectively. This topped the F and C- that NVDA received for these measures.

However, NVDA did edge out AMD when looking at profitability. NVDA received an A+ and AMD received an A. Additionally, both stocks recorded a D when examining their momentum.

Here's a breakdown of the Quant Ratings:

Fundamental Figures:

Looking at the stock’s income statements, AMD has delivered $10.95B in gross profits while NVDA has recorded $17.98B. Turning to the balance sheet, NVDA has a net debt level of -$5.20B, while AMD holds a net debt of -$2.79B.

Cash flow is another important fundamental aspect. Here, NVDA edges out AMD with $7.55B of net operating cashflow compared to AMD’s $3.70B.

Past Performance:

Looking at 2022 as a whole, AMD and NVDA are virtually neck-and-neck in terms of stock performance, with both dropping more than 50%. However, with the recent rebound, NVDA has outperformed AMD over the past month.

Over a 5-year timeframe, AMD has the clear edge. An even broader view favors NVDA, which has outperformed AMD on a 10-year span.

Here's a breakdown of past performance:

What Others Say:

Enivision Research, a Seeking Alpha contributor views AMD as a Buy, outlining that “its margin expansion potential, well-executed operation, and strong financial strength could lead to triple-digits total return in 5 years.”

Simple Investing, another SA contributor, tagged NVDA as a Buy, stating: “I think that NVIDIA could see a strong and fierce recovery in the Gaming segment as the segment has fallen below levels seen in previous down cycles.”

Other Choices:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and NVIDIA (NVDA) are not the only two chip stocks that investors have to choose from. If an investor isn’t a fan of either, other potential options in the space include On Semiconductor (ON), Broadcom (AVGO), Intel (INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Texas Instruments (TXN), as well as many others.

Market players can also seek out some diversity by investing in exchange traded funds.

AMD is held by 303 different ETFs but the three largest holders are Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) at 9.38%, Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) at 6.80%, and AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) with a 6.38% portfolio weighting.

Meanwhile, NVDA is held by 377 exchange traded funds, led by the ProShares Ultra Semiconductors at 16.33%. Next in line is the Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) at 9.36% and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) at 8.37%.

