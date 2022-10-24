Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) stock perked up 2.4% in Monday afternoon trading as Wall Street sees its Q3 results (scheduled for Tuesday's premarket session) rising from the previous quarter amid rising interest rates.

Q3 core EPS is expected to be $0.49, up from $0.46 in Q2 and +4.7% from a year earlier. Similarly, the average analyst estimate for Q3 total investment income stood at $514.41M, rising from $479M in the prior quarter and +16.4% in the year-ago quarter.

In the three months leading up to Ares Capital's (ARCC) third quarter, there has been 11 upward EPS revisions vs. just one downward revision; 10 upward revenue revisions vs. 0 downward revisions. That clearly highlights the Street's confidence for another quarter of solid results. In Q2, the company cited increased investment activity and rising portfolio yields as the main drivers for its stronger-than-expected core earnings.

Compass Point, meanwhile, has called for an even stronger push higher in the "interest-rate sensitive cash-flow" business development company's Q3 core EPS, at $0.52.

"We have net originations for the quarter flat, but there could be some upside to that estimate because of potentially low prepayments in the quarter. Low prepayments could result in lower fee income for the quarter as well," Compass Point wrote in a recent note.

And while Ares (ARCC) already raised its quarterly dividend by 2.4% to $0.43 a share, Compass Point reckoned the possibility for another increase "given the rise in" its weighted average yields despite currently troubled debt markets.

Seeking Alpha contributor On The Pulse justified ARCC stock with a Buy rating as its dividend is easily covered by net investment income. And the stock represented a 5% discount to net asset value, making the BDC "even more appealing from a margin of safety standpoint."

Fellow SA contributor JR Research believes Ares Capital is a Buy as its earnings is set to benefit from the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle since 74% of the BDC's debt portfolio is based on floating rates.