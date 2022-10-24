German biotech MorphoSys falls 10% after twin downgrades in Europe
Oct. 24, 2022 1:10 PM ETMorphoSys AG (MOR)INCYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The American Depository Receipts of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) dropped ~10% on Monday as both Deutsche Bank and Kempen downgraded the German biotech following weak sales data for the company’s cancer therapy Monjuvi.
- MorphoSys (MOR) has partnered with U.S. biotech Incyte (INCY) to sell Monjuvi, indicated in the U.S., to treat certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
- The downgrades follow MorphoSys’ (MOR) decision on Friday to lower the 2022 guidance for Monjuvi, which the Dutch merchant bank Kempen said is a “commercial flop.”
- In addition to downgrading MOR to Sell from Hold, Deutsche Bank has set the price target on the stock at €18 per share. MorphoSys (MOR) has three Hold ratings and only one Buy rating currently on Wall Street.
- Read: Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners recently attributed the underperformance of MorphoSys (MOR) shares to the disappointing Monjuvi sales and the company’s 2021 acquisition of Constellation Pharma.
Comments