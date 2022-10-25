Buy yesterday and go away? Stifel sees a lost decade for the S&P 500

The broader market could enjoy a near-term bounce, but looking longer term there will be almost no return for stocks, according to Stifel's equity trading desk.

From "the Jan-2021 S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) high (4,800 nominal, 5,100 real) we see the P/E ratio halved the 10 years 2021 to 2031E offset by EPS doubling in the same period (7.2% CAGR), leaving the S&P 500 price about flat in 2031 versus 2021 in real or nominal terms," strategist Barry B. Bannister wrote in a note. "In this period Value (IWD) should out-perform Growth (IWF) many (but not all) years." (Emphasis added.)

"The 'tell' for this scenario will be if commodities (COMT) (FTGC) are in a 'secular bull market' with higher highs/higher lows for ~10 years."

But a 10-year secular bear market with range-bound trading in the S&P presents the following opportunities, Bannister says:

Active (not broad passive) management in a range-bound 2020s decade for equities

Sell growth (IWF) after S&P 500 rallies, accumulate value (IWD) after declines

Defensives during slowdowns, cyclicals during recoveries

Small cap value (SLYV) (VBR) in reflationary recoveries, Small cap growth (SLYG) (VBK) in disinflation

Macro hedge funds, or market neutral long/short equity hedge funds

If dollar (DXY) (UUP) (USDOLLAR) is weaker, non-U.S. markets over-weight Value factors

Covered call option writing when the range-bound index nears the top of channel

Alternative investment (e.g., hard assets, including real estate and CTAs)

A focus on cash-on-cash return with shorter-term cash payback requirements

"A recession is weak income, sales, production, investment and jobs; we do not see such a 'classic' U.S. recession until ~3Q23E," Bannister added. "That is next year’s problem: whether recessions are caused by policy or shocks, the S&P 500 only plunges when recessions start.

