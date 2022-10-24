Biogen Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 24, 2022 1:20 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.12 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.47B (-11.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BIIB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward.
  • BIIB gained on July 20, when it reported results, after the company raised the full-year outlook.
  • Last quarter, BIIB projects $9.9 – $10.1B in revenue and $15.25 – $16.75 adj. diluted earnings per share compared to $9.7 – $10.0B and $14.25 – $16.00 per share in the prior guidance, respectively. Analysts estimate $10.01B as revenue and EPS of $16.54 per share.
  • In Q2, Biogen’s (BIIB) multiple sclerosis franchise added $1.7B in revenue with a ~4% YoY decline as Tecfidera sales dropped ~18% YoY to $397.9M while Vumerity sales climbed~51% YoY to bring $136.8M exceeding Street forecasts.
  • In Sept., Lecanemab, a closely watched Alzheimer's biologic drug in development from Biogen and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY), met its primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial.

