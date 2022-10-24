Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares continued to decline on Monday as JP Morgan advised investors that a bottom may not be near.

“Though we appreciate the opportunity for BYND to improve margins via newly-announced efficiencies, we may struggle to locate a bottom in the shares until we see evidence that demand is growing for the company’s products,” equity analyst Ken Goldman said.

He reiterated a Sell-equivalent rating and withdrew a price target on the stock. Revenue and EBITDA estimates were also reduced for the coming quarters.

“We are reducing our revenue estimates for the foreseeable future,” Goldman concluded. “Our EBITDA estimates increase to account for cost savings; however, we still model EBITDA well below zero for each of the next few years.”

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) fell 2.55% on Monday.

