DXC Technology briefly ticks higher on report of more private equity interest

Oct. 24, 2022 1:34 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) ticked up 0.2% on a report that the IT and consulting business is speculated to get takeover interest from several private equity firms.
  • PE firm Vista Equity Partners is speculated to have recently shown interest in DXC, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. Last month, Betaville reported that KKR (KKR) was speculated to be one of the financial sponsors interested in backing a purchase of the company. It's possible that KKR and Vista may have had talks about forming a consortium to bid for DXC, according to the latest report.
  • The latest Betaville report comes after Bloomberg earlier this month reported that Baring Private Equity Asia made a takeover approach for DXC Technology (DXC).
  • DXC confirmed at the time that it has been approached by a financial sponsor regarding a potential acquisition, though DXC said no formal proposal had been received.
  • Stifel said earlier this month that DXC Technology (DXC) shares may not see much upside in a potential takeover.

