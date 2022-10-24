AstraZeneca inhaler Breztri for lung disorder launched in Canada
Oct. 24, 2022 1:39 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on Monday said that its inhaler Breztri Aerosphere was now available in Canada after Health Canada's approval.
- Breztri (budesonide/glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) is indicated as a long-term maintenance therapy to reduce exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and treat airflow obstruction in patients with COPD, including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema who are not adequately treated by a combination of an ICS/LABA or a combination of a LAMA/LABA.
- Health Canada's approval was backed by positive data from phase 3 trials — ETHOS and KRONOS.
- COPD is a chronic disease which can cause obstruction of airflow in the lungs leading to breathing difficulty, among other symptoms.
