PACCAR Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 1:41 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (+83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.65B (+40.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PCAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.
