Graphic Packaging Holding Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 1:42 PM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+67.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (+30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.
