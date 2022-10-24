Hubbell Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 1:42 PM ETHubbell Incorporated (HUBB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.71 (+21.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUBB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
