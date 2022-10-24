Weatherford International Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETWeatherford International plc (WFRD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+166.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+16.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WFRD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
