Vaxcyte climbs 70% after pneumococcal vaccine data

Oct. 24, 2022 1:45 PM ETVaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Pneumococcal

Hailshadow/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) added ~70% intraday on Monday to reach the highest level since November 2020 after the clinical-stage vaccine developer announced promising data from a Phase 1/2 clinical study for its experimental 24-valent pneumococcal vaccine (PCV), VAX-24.
  • In addition to data indicating non-inferiority to Pfizer’s (PFE) Prevnar 20 (PCV20) for 20 serotypes common in both vaccines, the proof-of-concept trial also demonstrated that the safety and tolerability profile of VAX-24 was comparable to PCV20, Vaxcyte (PCVX) said.
  • Following the readout, Bank of America raised its price target on the stock from $37 to a Street high of $67, citing an increase in the probability of success and peak market share for VAX-24.
  • The highly positive first-in-human (FIH) data for the PCV candidate sets VAX-24 as a potentially best-in-class shot in the $7B PCV market, BoA analysts wrote, reiterating the Buy rating on the stock.
  • Vaxcyte (PCVX) is a favorite on Wall Street with five Buy ratings and a $48.50 per share target.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.