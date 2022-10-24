CoStar Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETCoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $555.7M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSGP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments