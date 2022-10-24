Stride FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Stride (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $420M (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LRN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments