Chemours Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.67B (-0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
