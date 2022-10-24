Hawaiian Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETHawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+81.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $746.01M (+46.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
