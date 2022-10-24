DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) slumped on Monday as investors continued to show concern over slowing growth, the impact of higher interest rates on tech valuations and potential ramifications of the new U.S. Gig Worker Classification Proposal.

Shares of DASH were down 4.25% at 2:00 p.m. and carved out a new all-time low of $41.34 earlier in the session. Looking back, the DoorDash IPO was priced at $102 and the stock hit a post-IPO high of $257.25 in November of 2021 before gravity set in.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating flipped to Sell way back in January to give investors a warning on a potential share price collapse. The current SA Quant Rating is Sell after improving a notch from Strong Sell.

DoorDash (DASH) is set to report earnings on November 3. The online food delivery company has topped revenue estimates in seven straight quarters, but has missed the EPS consensus mark in three of seven quarters.

Read Seeking Alpha author Reality Check Research's update on why DoorDash looks like a Buy.