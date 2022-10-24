Tenable Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 2:16 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Tenable Holdings (TENB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.21M (+22.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TENB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
Comments