MaxLinear Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETMaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $284.95M (+24.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MXL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments