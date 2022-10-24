ChampionX Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+113.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $944.63M (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
