Axalta Coating Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
