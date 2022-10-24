Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) -3.1% in Monday's trading after reporting two contractor fatalities in two separate incidents at its Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina over the weekend.

An investigation into the cause is underway, but the two incidents are not believed to be the result of workplace accidents.

Construction of the first stage of the $741M Caucharí-Olaroz project is on track to wrap up this year, with work 90% complete, according to a social media post last week by project joint venture Ganfeng Lithium.

The project is expected to produce 40K tons/year of battery-grade lithium carbonate in its initial stage, and purchase agreements at current market prices are in place for more than 80% of Lithium America's (LAC) stage 1 participation.

Lithium prices have been running near record highs, but some analysts including those at Berenberg and Morgan Stanley are forecasting large declines in lithium prices.