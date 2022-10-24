Credit Suisse races to finalize sale of securitized products group - report

Oct. 24, 2022 2:35 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS), APO, ALIZFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is close to selling its securitized products group, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, without giving details on the deal.
  • In July, the bank said it would sell all or parts of the business that lends and trades in asset-backed financing markets. The bidding groups that have emerged include one led by Allianz SE's (OTCPK:ALIZF) Pacific Investment Management Co. and buyout firm Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and another led by closely held Centerbridge Partners, which has teamed up with Martello Re, a life and reinsurance company, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the process.
  • The Swiss lender is aiming to generate billions of dollars from asset sales of non-core businesses to help it pay for a strategy change after a string of losses and scandals. In addition, Credit Suisse (CS) has been considering raising more capital to finance the restructuring through issuing convertible bonds or preferred shares.

