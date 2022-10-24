IGEN Networks announces exclusive marketing agreement with ASEC
Oct. 24, 2022 2:17 PM ETIGEN Networks Corp. (IGEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IGEN Networks (OTCPK:IGEN) has announced an exclusive marketing agreement with the Association of Credit Union Executives of Puerto Rico.
- This agreement will enable ASEC and Credit Unions to generate new revenue streams in marketing IGEN's CU Trak and FamilyShield to their members and families.
- "As we strive to transform our Credit Unions in Puerto Rico to utilize innovative products like CU Trak, IGEN Networks is the perfect partner to help us get there. We look forward to a long-term relationship," said Aurelio Arroyo, President of the Board of ASEC.
- IGEN has developed products like CU Trak with ASEC in Puerto Rico in anticipation of further expansion into Latin America and further partnerships with ASEC affiliated organizations like the CUNA Mutual Group.
Comments