SPAC BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) shareholders have voted in favor of a planned merger with Gen Z hotel operator Selena Hospitality that pegged the equity value of the combined company at around $1.2B.

BOA said in a statement that the deal is expected to generate gross cash proceeds of $285M, including $70M in capital commitments. After the closing, shares will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol SLNA.

Selina specializes in accommodations for Millennial and Gen Z "nomadic travelers." In addition to rooms, the company's hotels also provide shared workspaces and local experiences. Selina's portfolio includes 163 open or secured properties in 25 countries.

For the first half of 2022, Selina reported revenue shot up 96% year-over-year to $67M.

Selina and BOAS announced plans to merge in December 2021. Selina is expected to generate revenue of $1.2B by 2025.