SPAC BOA shareholders approve merger with Gen Z hotel operator Selina

Oct. 24, 2022 2:46 PM ETBOA Acquisition Corp. (BOAS)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Notebook written with SPAC stands for Special Purpose Acquisition Company.

Abu Hanifah

SPAC BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) shareholders have voted in favor of a planned merger with Gen Z hotel operator Selena Hospitality that pegged the equity value of the combined company at around $1.2B.

BOA said in a statement that the deal is expected to generate gross cash proceeds of $285M, including $70M in capital commitments. After the closing, shares will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol SLNA.

Selina specializes in accommodations for Millennial and Gen Z "nomadic travelers." In addition to rooms, the company's hotels also provide shared workspaces and local experiences. Selina's portfolio includes 163 open or secured properties in 25 countries.

For the first half of 2022, Selina reported revenue shot up 96% year-over-year to $67M.

Selina and BOAS announced plans to merge in December 2021. Selina is expected to generate revenue of $1.2B by 2025.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.