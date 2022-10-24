PulteGroup Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 2:49 PM ETPulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Oct. 25, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $2.81 (+54.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.15B (+19.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PHM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- SA contributor Herman Schroeder in an analysis compared PulteGroup's (PHM) corporate governance with peers.
