Pentair Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 24, 2022 2:53 PM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Oct. 25, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.93 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.04B (+7.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PNR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • SA contributor GS Analytics said Pentair (PNR) is a good buy after recent stock price correction.

