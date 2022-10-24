WOW! continues to extend its footprint in Alabama
Oct. 24, 2022 2:48 PM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) has announced it's bringing its reliable, state-of-the-art, all-IP fiber network to residents in Headland, Alabama.
- The leading broadband provider continues to execute on its growth strategy and bring its fast, reliable services to new communities.
- When network construction is complete in Headland, consumers will have access to WOW!'s symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gig.
- "We are committed to bringing fast, reliable, affordable broadband services to communities that deserve even more choice when it comes to Internet providers." said said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!.
