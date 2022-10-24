WOW! continues to extend its footprint in Alabama

Oct. 24, 2022 2:48 PM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) has announced it's bringing its reliable, state-of-the-art, all-IP fiber network to residents in Headland, Alabama.
  • The leading broadband provider continues to execute on its growth strategy and bring its fast, reliable services to new communities.
  • When network construction is complete in Headland, consumers will have access to WOW!'s symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gig.
  • "We are committed to bringing fast, reliable, affordable broadband services to communities that deserve even more choice when it comes to Internet providers." said said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.