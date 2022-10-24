Junk-bond issuance collapses 73% from 2021, the most ever recorded - report

Rising interest rates are weighing on the high-yield space as global corporate junk-bond sales plunge 73% from a year ago -- the biggest drop ever recorded -- Bloomberg reported Monday, citing LEAG data.

The historic slump reflects how junk-rated borrowers in the credit spectrum are finding it harder to access capital through public markets as persistently high global inflation and recession risks take their toll. That's making some money managers reluctant in participating in the high-yield space, which is partly driven by debt that needs to be used to support leveraged buyouts.

Junk bonds sold globally came in at $206.7B on Monday versus $775.5B at the same time a year ago, according to data from Bloomberg. That's a quick turn from the record high of $878B in 2021, when interest rates were much lower than at current levels.

At this rate, it may be unlikely that dealmaking volume within the high-yield pipeline will rebound anytime soon, as many central banks continue to lift their policy rates to stave off inflation pressures, in efforts that have yet to be successful.

Some of the biggest U.S. lenders have already felt the burn of the riskier parts of the credit market. In September, Credit Suisse (CS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC) had reportedly headed for $500M in combined losses after the debt used to underwrite Citrix Systems' (CTXS) go-private deal was auctioned off at a discount.

