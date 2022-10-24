General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is due to report earnings on Tuesday’s premarket hours, kicking off an important week for midwestern auto manufacturers.

The consensus EPS and revenue estimates for the Q3 report stand at $1.88 and $42.05B, respectively. The automaker has exceeded EPS expectations in 7 of the past 8 quarters, but only risen above revenue estimates in half of those reports.

Investors will be looking for commentary on supply chain issues and inflationary impacts on consumers.

On the former, the ability of the Mary Barra-led company to move vehicles off its lots remains an open question after its second quarter report reflected about 95K vehicles unable to be delivered. In that earnings release, management indicated that deliveries should be completed by year-end.

"GM and its dealers were able to translate improved semiconductor supplies, stable production and improvements in dealer inventory into a nearly 3-point improvement in retail market share year over year, as well as significant sales gains in the commercial fleet market," the company said in a statement in early October, suggesting this improvement.

Analysts remain divided on the company’s ability to execute, however.

“While we continue to like GM's EV momentum in 2023 with a strong (IRA-compliant) launch pipeline, the overall sector outlook for 2023 is deteriorating fast so that demand destruction seems inevitable at a time when supply is improving,” UBS said in a downgrade to Neutral earlier in October. “We expect EPS to more than halve next year.”

The bank’s analysts also significantly reduced their price target on GM shares to $38 from $56. The analysts cited “rapidly shrinking pricing power and product mix” as well as demand destruction in the US and China as paramount concerns.

Even more pessimistically, Wells Fargo rated the stock a “Sell” shortly prior to the earnings report.

While EPS for the third quarter are anticipated to be above consensus based upon strong pricing and a recovery in China JV profits, the bank’s analysts expect guidance to be challenged by added costs due to inflation that are likely to hang over the company in the longer run.

On the more positive end of the spectrum, JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman highlighted the stock as attractive based upon valuation. He added that while the automaker will certainly continue to be confronted by inflationary problems and supply chain issues, there is “less risk than investors fret” at current levels.

“We are attracted to the shares based on both valuation and what we see as several upcoming positive catalysts,” he wrote on October 20. “GM shares trade only in line with its historical trading range, despite the company being structurally more profitable and less levered than it has been in decades.”

He pointed to strong truck sales, solid cash position, and its stake in Cruise as among key potential catalysts for the stock. Brinkman assigned a $58 price target to shares, suggesting significant upside over the next twelve months.

GM (GM) shares have declined over 40% to start 2022, posting a double-digit drop in just the month ahead of the results. While both analysts and SeekingAlpha authors surveyed reflect a “Buy” rating on shares, SeekingAlpha’s Quant team has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Read more on legislative implications for the automaker.