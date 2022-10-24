Aerojet Rocketdyne selected to power Navy’s CRAW Torpedo
Oct. 24, 2022 3:20 PM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) will power the Navy’s new Compact Rapid Attack Weapon (or CRAW) as part of the Raytheon Missiles & Defense team building the next generation torpedo.
- Company will provide the afterbody, propulsion system and tail for the new torpedo.
- According to the Navy, CRAW will be used offensively against enemy submarines and can serve as a defensive weapon to eliminate incoming torpedoes.
- “In all domains – from deep sea to deep space – Aerojet Rocketdyne is committed to being a trusted partner to provide reliable, innovative propulsion technology to protect our service members and enable national defense,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.
Comments