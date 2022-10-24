South Jersey Industries gains as N.J. regulator pushes out schedule on settlement talks
Oct. 24, 2022
- South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) ticked up 1.1% as the New Jersey utilities regulator pushed out some dates for a procedural schedule due to settlement talks over the company's sale to Infrastructure Investments Fund.
- The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities pushed out rate counsel/intervenor testimony about 20 days until Nov. 20 from an original schedule of Oct. 20 to allow for further "settlement negotiations," according to a filing with the regulator.
- Infrastructure Investments Fund agrees to acquire South Jersey Industries (SJI) for $36/share in cash in February.
