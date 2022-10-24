GPO Plus to acquire Betterment Retail Solutions

Oct. 24, 2022 3:25 PM ETGPO Plus, Inc. (GPOX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • GPO Plus (OTCQB:GPOX) to acquire assets of Betterment Retail Solutions including its innovative “Feel Good Shop.”
  • The Feel Good Shops is a “store within a store” concept at local retailers offering CBD and other cannabinoid (Delta-8, HHC, etc.) products
  • Dorsey Sparks, President of Betterment said “I couldn't be happier about the opportunity with GPOX and DISTRO+. This partnership will support multiple growth opportunities and allow us to serve an exponentially larger customer base with our curated, best in class products. I'm excited to work with such a talented and energetic team!”

