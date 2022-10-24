Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) turns sharply lower after a positive open Monday, after CEO David Grzebinski warned of a "flattish" Q4 because of foggy weather and low water, as reported by Bloomberg.

In Kirby's (KEX) earnings conference call, the CEO also said that while the company has repriced some contracts in the marine business, pricing will not roll through until about January.

Kirby's Q3 net income swung to a profit of $39.1M, or $0.65/share, from a year-earlier net loss of $264.7M, or $4.41/share, adjusted EBITDA improved to $113M from $79.5M a year ago, and revenues rose 25% Y/Y to $745M.

"Barring further cost inflation, rising fuel costs and further disruption from low water, the company expects near term operating margins to be in the low to mid-teens as we move into 2023," Kirby (KEX) said.

Kirby's (KEX) stock price return shows an 11% gain YTD and a 17% increase during the past year.