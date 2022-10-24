Chubb Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETChubb Limited (CB)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.61 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.71B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
