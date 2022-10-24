Centene Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 3:50 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.45B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.
