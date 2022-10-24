Ameriprise Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.85 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.32B (-5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
